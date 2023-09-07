Rapper Raja Kumari reveals that she ‘manifested’ the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has opened up to great applause from the audiences and the critics. The movie has been winning hearts from all quarters for its storyline, acting, message and soundtrack. Singer-rapper Raja Kumari has lent her vocals for the terrific title track of Jawan and in a recent interview, the ‘Juice’ singer revealed that she has manifested the song.

In a statement, Raja Kumari said, “It still feels so unreal to me. I have a picture of Shah Rukh Khan on my vision board and I always dreamed of working with him. When Anirudh called me for this song, I knew that day had come. I have goosebumps just thinking about people hearing it in the theatre and all over the world. I am so excited to be a part of this project.”

Anirudh Ravichander has undoubtedly made a smashing Bollywood debut with Jawan. The Jawan jukebox was dropped a day ahead of the movie’s release and comprises 6 songs in total. Zinda Banda, Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya had dropped earlier and are topping charts ever since. While Zinda Banda and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya are peppy dance numbers featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Chaleya is a soulful romantic track that features him romancing Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The songs have already become fan favourites, and with his album, Anirudh’s Bollywood debut is already a raging hit.

The latest songs from the album that are in the Jawan Jukebox are the Jawan Theme, Aararaari Raaro, and Faratta. Aararaari Raaro’s Hindi version has vocals by Deepthi Suresh, while Faratta is crooned by Arijit Singh, Jonitha Gandhi and Badshah. The additional song in the Hindi album is the Arabic version of Chaleya which adds a new flavour to the song with Arabic verses.