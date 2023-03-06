Rapper Badshah shares fitness transformation picture

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah, who is famous for his hit-songs like “Proper Patola”, “Let’s Nacho” and “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his physical transformation and it has left the internet stunned.

In the picture that he shared on his Instagram handle, he can be seen showing his well-built physique and his strong biceps.

See post

His fans and followers are in disbelief that Badshah has changed into a fitness devotee. His commitment to staying active is admirable, as can be seen in his most recent photo. Rapper Badshah has always been active on Instagram and shares pictures and videos on the social media platform of his daily life.

About a year ago, Badshah appeared on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s show where he talked about his weight loss transformation and what motivated him to achieve good health. Badhshah said, “I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. And, then the shows opened up suddenly. When I went up on the stage, I realised I do not have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage. I did not have the stamina, I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason.”