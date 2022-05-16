RapiPay De Dhana Dhan Offer! Agents across India are winning TVs, Smart phones, Cashback prizes

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: RapiPay Fintech Private Ltd, one of the leading fintech companies in India, has announced the launch of RapiPay De Dhana Dhan offer pan India for its 5 Lakhs + agents, also known as, Direct Business Outlets (DBOs). The new scheme incentives thousands of lucky DBOs daily with prizes such as Smart TVs, Smartphones, mobile accessories and cash backs.

To become eligible, DBOs need to do AEPS or Recharge transactions on RapiPay between 6 am – 12 pm in the morning and 5 pm to 11 pm in the evening. The first winner of Smart TV is from Darbhanga (Bihar) and he has been awarded his 55 inches Smart TV with much fanfare and celebration on 12th May 2022. Similarly, every week winners of TV and Smartphones are being gratified instantly so that they don’t have to wait for their prizes for long.

Mr. Nipun Jain, CEO, RapiPay Fintech Ltd. said “We believe, it is important to bring excitement in the business with regular incentives for our DBOs, RapiPay’s De Dhana Dhan Offer is a step towards that. An effective incentive scheme like this does not just improve customer experience and build your business, but also helps with DBOs retention. Moreover, as a category leader, we are committed to grow the Assisted Payments space and take the financial inclusion to the last mile. “

RapiPay is one of the top players in AEPS and Micro ATM services. It has witnessed 200% growth in AePS and Micro ATM transactions from April 2021 to March 2022. RapiPay is instrumental in growing financial inclusion in India with many services like Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems, Micro ATMs, POS, Bill Payments Insurance etc.

About RapiPay

S.K. Narvar promoted RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd., is instrumental in growing financial inclusion services in the country with services like AEPS, Micro ATM, POS, Digital Lending and many more. With a nationwide network of over 5 lakhs DBOs, RapiPay is providing Banking and Financial services to more than 3 crore underbanked consumers every month. RapiPay is a subsidiary of Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL).