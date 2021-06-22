Rape Slur Against Jharsuguda’s Kadamdihi Forester

Jharsuguda: A case has been registered against Kadamdihi Forester of Belpahar division in Jharsuguda for allegedly sexually abusing a married woman.

Rengali police have registered a case (81/21) under Sections 376 (2) B and an investigation is underway, informed Superintendent of Police Bikash Chandra Dash.

According to the complaint, a woman and her husband from Rengali police station area were working in Debdaraha Nursery, which was supervised by Kadamdihi Forester Prasanta Bag.

Last month, when the woman and her husband were working at the nursery, the accused Forester sent her husband out for some work and called the woman to his office. There, he put forth a love proposal and offered Rs 2 lakh to the woman to keep physical relationship with him.

The woman has lodged the complaint alleging that the Forester had forcibly raped her after she refused to develop physical relationship with him. He even threatened dire consequences if she reveals this to anybody.

The woman has further alleged that the accused raped her four times on the pretext of depositing Rs 2 lakh in her bank account.