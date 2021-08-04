Rape & Murder Of 9-YO In Delhi: CM Kejriwal Orders Magisterial Probe

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl at a crematorium near Delhi cantonment.

The Delhi CM also announced ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased’s family and assured them that the Delhi government would appoint the best lawyers in the case.

A board of three doctors will conduct an autopsy of the charred remains of the girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered on Sunday by four people at a crematorium near Delhi cantonment.

The accused, including the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium, were booked under sections pertaining to rape, murder and threatening charges, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. They have been reportedly sent to jail.

Though the accused have maintained that the girl died of electrocution while fetching water from an electric cooler, the family have alleged that the suspects hurriedly cremated the body after frightening the family off from informing the police about her death.