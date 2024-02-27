Rape accused marries victim in Jharpada special jail

Bhubaneswar: Maybe it is true that marriages are made in heaven, but this one is just different which was solemnised in a jail. The journey of the groom to the Jail was in charge of an offence but that turned out as a blessing in disguise as the UTP got married to his lady love in Jail according to permission from Jail Authorities.

The dearie confines of special Jail, Jharpada done with a festive look on Monday with UTP tying the nuptial knot with the girl with whom he was in love due to certain misunderstandings between the families of the Bride and Groom a complaint was lodged by the girl and the boy had been taken to custody.

In a happy twist to the tale, however, both families changed their minds and heartfelt the issue and further knocked on the doors of the District Legal Services Authority, Khurda, to which the Girl first approached the DLSA, Khurda and thereafter the boy/UTP through the Prison Authorities approached this Authority to facilitate with the process of getting his Lady Love. Thereafter, this DLSA facilitated the matter and according to due permission, the Marriage was solemnized in a way much better than it could ever have been.

Following proper Hindu rituals in the presence of Jail officials and other dignitaries of the district, the Marriage was solemnised and that event brightened the day of other Jail inmates as well who accompanied the bridegroom. The groom arrived at the venue in a well-decorated vehicle filled with flowers along with his family members and he and his family were welcomed by the bride and her family members.

Kudos to the Jail Authorities and DLSA, Khurda who took expeditious steps and took a lead role in protecting the Fundamental Rights of a Person as envisaged under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution as every person has a right to marry each other at their wish and consent.