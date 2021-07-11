Ranveer Singh’s Quiz Show Aims To Test Contestants Visual Perception

New Delhi: The trailer for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming quiz show The Big Picture was launched by Colors TV. The show, which will be its debut on the small screen, will test the participants’ knowledge and visual memory.

In the trailer, Ranveer talks about famous personalities such as Isaac Newton, the Wright brothers, Kalpana Chawla and Mahatma Gandhi and how they perceived things differently from others or were perceived differently by disparate groups of people.

The promo was shared on Instagram. The caption of the post read: “Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru July 17, raat 9.30 baje se. Toh milte hain aapse #TheBigPicture ke manch par!

Earlier, Ranveer had defined the show in an announcement and mentioned, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

The Big Picture may even stream on Voot and Jio.