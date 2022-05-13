Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Cinemas!

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh returned to the big screen with the Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar, hit theaters on May 13 (Friday).

Ranveer is seen playing the role of a Gujarati boy, Jayeshbhai, who is quick-witted and has his heart in the right place. The social comedy was certified U/A by the CBFC with an approved runtime of 2 hour and 4 minutes. The movie also features ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Shalini Pandey.

Some viewers claimed that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has its heart in the right place but the storyline of the film is not something that has been done in the past well. They claimed that the film did not bring something new to the table and the storyline is weak and predictable. However, it is a popcorn-film that will leave you laughing and also warm your heart.

