Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Firecracker Song Out!

Mumbai: The maker of the much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has released an upbeat Song Firecracker from the movie. The film will also star Shalini Pandey while Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi will be seen in pivotal supporting roles.

Check out Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s Firecracker song:

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year.