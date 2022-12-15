Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Song Sun Zara Teaser Unveiled!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh has shared a teaser for the second song from his upcoming movie, Cirkus. It will release on Friday. The song shows Ranveer in double roles, romancing Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Sharing the short teaser, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “#SunZara SONG OUT TOMORROW! #CirkusThisChristmas.”

Apart from Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, Cirkus also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, , Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari,and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. The comedy film is set in the 1960s and features Ranveer in a dual role for the film time. Varun too has a dual role. It will be out on December 23, 2022.