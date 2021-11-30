Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ Trailer Out; Watch Here

Mumbai: The makers of 83 on Tuesday released the first trailer of the film. The trailer of the upcoming sports drama gives a glimpse of how the Indian team started gaining momentum halfway through the series and went from being the underdogs to winners.

In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone Will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s Wife.

Prithviraj Productions, Reliance Entertainment present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

’83’ will be released in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.