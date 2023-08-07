Ranveer Singh: The Master of All Emotions, Shines As Best Actor Of This Generation After ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’

Many actors are good at acting but it’s hard for them to pull off and excel in all sorts of emotional scenes it’s one and only Ranveer Singh who has always proved that he is the best when it comes to emoting on screen. Usually, there are actors good at a certain genre or a specific emotion, but when it comes to Ranveer he is a perfectionist in all sorts of emotions with the same par. In his recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani the superstar has left everyone spellbound with his stupendous performance. Whether it’s romantic scenes or comedy or intense emotional scenes, Ranveer performed outstandingly. So much so that the audience laughed and cried seeing his performance. That’s the power of an expert actor that Ranveer is.

Watch him in the proposal scene in the film, the way he expresses his love and romance is truly something that every girl admires from her guy-to-be. Then his comic timing in the film, that’s the biggest highlight of Ranveer’s performance. He has just made every scene so interesting with his humor that genuinely makes the audience wait for him to come on the screen. Then emotional scenes, the superstar truly made everyone cry with his expressions. Be it the scene with his dad and conversation with Alia after ‘Dhindora Baje re’ song Or the monologue with Alia’s dad or when he fights for his mother’s respect, every scene was so well performed with the exact emotions, that’s only Ranveer can perform.

No one can say that Ranveer was good at only at comedy or only in emotional scenes, or he was performing romance well keeping aside the other emotions, so whatever emotion was required in the scene, it’s only Ranveer who can do absolute justice to it and that’s what makes him the best actor of this generation.

Well, it’s not just Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, but Ranveer has proved his mettle as an actor in his past releases as well while bringing a range of emotions in different films. Be it performing an action, the way he fought like a brave and unbeatable worrier in Bajirao Mastani and carried such a king character exuding sheer authoritativeness then his fight like a rebel Gunda in Gunday, then coming to his role in Band Baaja Baaraat, where he stepped into the shoes of a bindass Delhi guy, then he brought a ambitious emperor Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat onto the slate, where he not only stood as a courageous and stubborn king but also a leader of his people, while these are just a few examples, time and again Ranveer has proved his excellent acting prowess in his enlarged filmography. It’s his powerful acting that he manages to pull off all the emotions so well. Moreover, must say, it’s indeed the best actors’ job to play their roles at their best and nothing to doubt Ranveer has totally nailed it every time