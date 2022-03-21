Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ OTT release: When and where to watch

Mumbai: Based on the Indian cricket team’s maiden ODI World Cup victory in 1983, Kabir Khan’s sports drama starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev has finally released on the digital platforms after almost three months of its theatrical release on December 24. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix India. ’83’ had its world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, March 20.

’83’ was made available for streaming as soon as the clock struck past 12 am on Monday, March 21, on both the OTT platforms without any prior announcement.

The film starred brilliant actors across Indian cinema playing the living legends who lifted the World Cup on June 25, 1983. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, and Ammy Virk portrayed Sunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, Krishnamachai Srikkanth, and Balwinder Sandhu respectively.