Ranveer Singh Shares Photoshopped Pic With Lionel Messi

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh has shared a photoshopped picture with Messi and photographer Rohan Shrestha and blamed Rohan from chopping him out from the so-called original pic.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote, “Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out @rohanshrestha.” Rohan Shrestha simply reacted with “hahahahahahahhahahahahah” in the comments section. Casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “Hahahahaha the arm on his shoulder.”

Take A Look:

Ranveer was in the stadium in Qatar and watched Messi lead Argentina to a win in the FIFA World Cup. He watched the final with his wife Deepika Padukone who joined him after unveiling the World Cup trophy ahead of the match.