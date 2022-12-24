Ranveer Singh Shares Photoshopped Pic With Lionel Messi
New Delhi: Ranveer Singh has shared a photoshopped picture with Messi and photographer Rohan Shrestha and blamed Rohan from chopping him out from the so-called original pic.
Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote, “Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out @rohanshrestha.” Rohan Shrestha simply reacted with “hahahahahahahhahahahahah” in the comments section. Casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “Hahahahaha the arm on his shoulder.”
Take A Look:
<>
View this post on Instagram
<?>
Ranveer was in the stadium in Qatar and watched Messi lead Argentina to a win in the FIFA World Cup. He watched the final with his wife Deepika Padukone who joined him after unveiling the World Cup trophy ahead of the match.
Comments are closed.