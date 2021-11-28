Ranveer Singh Shares ’83’ Poster Ahead Of Trailer Launch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared a new group poster of his upcoming film 83 ahead of the trailer launch of the film.

Taking to Instagram the actor share the poster and captioned it, “Like people says, taste the success once… tongue want more.” – Kapil Dev, 1983. 2 Days To #83Trailer. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.”

In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. While Deepika Padukone Will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s Wife.

Prithviraj Productions, Reliance Entertainment present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan, release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021.