Ranveer Singh Share Pics With Wifey Deepika Padukone Says ‘Asli Trophy Mere Hath Mein Hai’

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh shared pictures with his wife Deepika Padukone as she was chosen to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy alongside Iker Casillas before the final match on Sunday.

He took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of his wife unveiling the trophy and his excitement to witness this epic moment was obvious from his stories. Sharing the pictures Ranveer wrote, “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby.” In the next story too the video continues and we can hear Ranveer shouting, ‘love you Deepu!’. He also wrote, “Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!” The next story had him saying, ‘world cup trophy ke sath meri trophy’. He also shared a video of him hugging Deepika as they witness the final winning moment together.

