Ranveer Singh Looks Smouldering Hot In His Latest Post

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday treated his fans with a shirtless sweaty selfie on social media ahead of his TV debut as quiz master on The Big Picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer dropped a photo of steamy hot shirtless photo He can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique while posing in a towel. Sharing the photo, Ranveer asked his fans, “Ranveer ke pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain?” He further gane 4 options that included, “A- Woh abhi abhi Steam Room se nikale hain B- Unka aaj raat Television debut hai C- Unki Jismani Garmi (body heat) zyada hai D- Woh Hot Yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen with his wife Deepika Padukone in 83. He is currently working on Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.