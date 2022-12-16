Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline And Pooja Starrer Cirkus Song Sun Zara Out!

New Delhi: The second song titled ‘Sun Zara’ from Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hedge starrer Cirkus has been released on Friday. The film also cast Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is slated to release on December 23.

Listen to the song here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It will hit the theatres on April 28 next year.