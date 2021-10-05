Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Chiselled Physique, Says ‘Nobody Handed Me Nothing’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast, Ranveer Singh has recently shared a photo to show off his chiselled physique.

Ram Leela actor took to his Instagram handle to share the picture and captioned it, “Nobody handed me nothin’ brah. #grind #mondaymotivation.”

In the picture, Ranveer could be seen flexing his muscles as he posed in a gym. Check out the post:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of 83. Apart from 83, Ranveer has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pipeline.