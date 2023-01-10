Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Musician Pritam Call On CM Naveen Ahead Of Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony, See Pics

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani and music composer Pritam on Tuesday met CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence here ahead of the opening ceremony of Hockey world cup.

Ranveer and Disha arrived in the city to attend the inaugural ceremony of Mens Hockey World Cup-2023 to be held at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

“I am delighted to meet you. Your song is very popular in Odisha,” Patnaik said while meeting Pritam.

In reply, Pritam said “It is an honour to meet you, sir. I was so excited to meet you. It is like a dream comes true. What you have done for hockey is really unbelievable. I have no words to appreciate you. As a hockey fan, I thank you so much, sir”.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh said “I am honoured to headline this act. It is my pleasure to meet you, sir”.

On the occasion, the CM also suggested him to visit Jagannath temple in Puri. In reply, Ranveer said “Ohh..Of course. I love to visit”.

Ranveer, Disha along with Blackswan, the K-Pop band are scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony of the mega event at Barabati stadium.