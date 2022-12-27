Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, BLACKSWAN, K-Pop star Shreya Lenka To Perform at Hockey World Cup Inauguration

Bhubaneswar: With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela set to commence on 13 January 2023, a world-class celebration of hockey to commemorate the beginning of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha will be held on 11 January 2023 in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

The show will feature live performances by India’s leading stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani along with BLACKSWAN, the famous K-Pop band featuring Odisha’s very own Shreya Lenka.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was set to steal the show during the opening ceremony Hockey World Cup, but it seems that the organisers have opted for Ranveer Singh.

Similarly, excluding singer & music composer Arijit Singh, writer and composer of the Hockey World Cup 2023 Song, Pritam will take the stage and enthral the audience.

Incredible vocalists like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade along with Namita Meleka from Odisha will also join.

Guru Aruna Mohanty and Shiamak Davar have choreographed the dance performances. The event will also feature many local Odia stars and performers.

As part of organising the tournament itself, an incredible, action-packed show that serves as an introduction to both the guest nations as well as the nation as a whole! In doing so, the celebration is set out to create an incredible display of showmanship, festivity, technology, and culture.

Aptly titled ‘Celebrations’ the show will serve as the precursor event to the opening of the tournament itself on 13th Jan, 2023, with a star-studded cast lined up for all manner of performances, songs, dances, and technology; all while incorporating the cultural aspects of Odisha. Serving as the host nation of the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time, India, and more specifically, Odisha, has taken every measure to ensure that our guests from the 15 visiting nations will bear witness to one of the most spectacular shows ever created.

‘Celebrations’ will take place on the 11th of January, two days before the official commencement of the tournament on the 13th of January. The show incorporates aspects of traditional Odia music and dance, as well as the use of innovative new technology during the show that is sure to create a spectacle that will leave audiences awe-struck.

While the show will be broadcast across national TV channels, those present in the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, will get the full experience of the show amongst ecstatic fans in the stadium.

Tickets for the celebrations event will be available only online starting 28th Dec at 12 noon on Paytm Insider.