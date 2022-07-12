Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Share Glimpses Of Actor’s Epic Birthday Trip In The US

New Delhi: Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently jetted off to the United States for the actor’s birthday and have now shared photos from their special birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, both Ranveer and Deepika shared photos from the trip. While Ranveer’s post was all about experiencing the wilderness, Deepika shared photos from the time they spent at the beach as well as their biking journeys. Sharing his birthday dump photos, Ranveer captioned it, “Love to Love you #baby #birthday #photodump.” Whereas, Deepika shared a glimpse of their holiday and wrote, “May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…@ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude.”

Take a look at their posts below:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

</>

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

</>

On the work front, the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial film ‘Cirkus’ with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s next directorial ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.