Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for touching Nana Patekar’s feet

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh has often made headlines for his non-stop high spirits. Recently, the actor hogged the limelight when he showed respect to veteran actor Nana Patekar at an event held on Saturday. A video is going viral in which he can be seen bending on his knees to touch his feet, and the latter is seen blessing him.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is dressed in a white formal suit and Nana wore a blue kurta paired with white pajama. In the short clip, the duo is seen interacting amid a crowd of guests in attendance. Soon after, the netizens chimed in the comment section and shared their reactions. While one user wrote, “Every time same thing, overacting”, another commented, “Bhaut nautanki hai yeh… faltu ki hoshiyari….(so much drama, stupidity).” One of them stated, “Jabardasti aashirwaad. He is a pathetic joker.” “Jabardasti aashirwad nana patekar ne mann mein daat ke aashirvaad diya hoga,” joked one of the users.” Joker , whoever he saw he’s fan of it , stick with one u stupid,”added another.

Recently, the trailer of Ranveer’s upcoming film, Cirkus was unveiled and it came packed with surprises. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra among others. Toward the end of the trailer, Deepika Padukone sent the internet into a tizzy with her vibrant cameo.