Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Recreate K3G’s Iconic Kajol Scene On Koffee With Karan 7: Watch Here

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will grace the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. Taking to Instagram Disney+hotstar shared a brand new promo of the episode has the actors recreating a preferred scene from Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham.

The hilarious video has been posted on the event of Ranveer Singh‘s birthday. The caption of the video learn, “Inka koi haq nahi banta ki yeh itne iconic bane !!! 😤😜Here’s wishing the rocking @ranveersingh a very happy birthday! 🎂😋 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July..”

In the video, Singh and Bhatt are seen reenacting Kajol and Farida Jalal’s “Hello Mrs Sprightly” scene the place they focus on how their London neighbours have their tea. At the tip of the video, Singh, Bhatt and Johar collectively say “chadho”.