Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt endorsed Manyavar & Mohey celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022

New Delhi: This Valentine’s Day, couples and families can visit Vedant Fashions’ Manyavar and Mohey stores to sample the latest collection and accessories for men, women and kids. Ranveer Singh endorses Manyavar and Alia Bhatt endorses Mohey.

Manyavar celebration wear is showcasing the Taiyaari Collection endorsed by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan. Taiyaari Collection for the #GroomSquad comprises Sherwanis, Kurta Jacket, Kurta Pyjama and Indo-western.

Mohey is showcasing exquisite lehengas, which give #DulhanWaliFeeling as endorsed by Alia Bhatt. The Mohey range of lehengas are all about exquisite silhouettes, featuring expert design work and rich fabrics, that appeal to the refined taste of the modern-day bride. From quintessential reds to nouveau pastel pinks, the lehengas are available in multiple colors and fabric to represent every mood of the bride-to-be.

Manyavar Kids Collection is a perfect blend of royal and festive designs emulated into trendy traditional wear for little ones! It gives kids a princely feel with imperial collection of kurtas, churidaars and more. With many appealing colours and fabrics to choose from – kids will surely outshine everyone else. The collection comprises kids kurta, kurta jacket, festive kurta.

Mebaz collections, which comprise modern design and intricate detail, are endorsed by Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani.

As per a CRISIL report, Kolkata headquartered, Vedant Fashions Limited (VFL) is the largest company in India in the men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear segment in terms of revenue, OPBDIT and profit after tax for the FY2020.

VFL offers a one-stop destination with a wide-spectrum of product offerings for every celebratory occasion and is a market leader in the Indian celebration wear market with a diverse portfolio of brands catering to the aspirations of the entire family. VFL designs, manufactures, procures and markets a wide portfolio of ethnic and celebration wear apparel across multiple brands owned by them.

VFL’s flagship brand Manyavar is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence and is in the mid-premium price range with a comprehensive product portfolio. For Manyavar, VFL does not offer any end-of-season sales or discounts. The product portfolio consists of Kurtas, Indo-westerns, Sherwanis, jackets and accessories.

Twamev is the premium brand and Manthan is the value brand in men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear market. Mohey caters to the women’s ethnic and celebration wear market with a product mix including a range of lehengas and sarees. Mebaz is a south India-focused celebration and wedding ethnic wear brand and caters to men, women and children with a mid-premium to premium price offering.