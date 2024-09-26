Mumbai: Prominent YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known by his popular channel name BeerBiceps, has fallen victim to a cyber attack that led to hackers gaining control of both his YouTube channels.

The hackers renamed the channels after Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Tesla. “@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024” and “@Tesla.event.trump_2024” were the new names given to the two channels before their videos were deleted.

This comes weeks after the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel was hacked in a similar fashion.

After deleting his podcasts and interviews, the attackers uploaded old videos of live streams of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

While both the channels have disappeared from YouTube when searching for them, YouTube showed a message clarifying that the channels were removed due to a violation of the company’s policies.

“This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else,” read another message when searching for the channels.

Taking a humourous approach to the attack, he posted a photo of his meal at a restaurant in Singapore on Instagram stories and talked about celebrating the cyber attack.

“Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet,” he wrote.

In another Instagram story, he posted a selfie while wearing a cartoon cat eye mask and asked, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.”