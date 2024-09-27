Mumbai: The YouTube channels of Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, have been restored after being hacked at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, September 25. Following the breach, all videos were deleted, and both channels were given new usernames by the hackers.

One channel was renamed “@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024″ and the other became “@Tesla.event.trump_2024,” with content featuring world’s richest man and Tesla boss Elon Musk, and US Presidential candidate Donald Trump. Initially, YouTube deleted both channels, leading users to a “404 not found” page with the message, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

The “Ranveer Allahbadia” and “BeerBiceps” YouTube channels are now restored, with all content fully visible. However, the “Home” section of both channels shows the message, “This channel doesn’t have any content,” despite the videos being accessible elsewhere.

All 111 videos on the “Ranveer Allahbadia” YouTube channel have been fully restored, along with its username, now back to “@ranveerallahbadia”. The channel, boasting 9.4 million subscribers, features The Ranveer Show Hindi or TRS Podcast, with a mission to spread happiness through curiosity across the country. It showcases some of India’s most renowned personalities, who share not only their success stories but also valuable life lessons. “Ranveer Allahbadia” YouTube channel covers a wide range of genres such as Bollywood, entrepreneurship, history, and science.

The “BeerBiceps” YouTube channel, now featuring 280 videos, currently has the username “@MyChannel-e4p”. As Ranveer Allahbadia’s first YouTube channel, it was pivotal in his rise to fame. Initially focused on fitness content, the channel has since expanded to cover a wide range of topics.

The description of “BeerBiceps” YouTube channel reads, “BeerBiceps is the home for The Ranveer Show or TRS – Happiness Through Curiosity. A show where we host the world’s greatest success stories and try digging out their secrets to success. We cover everyone from entrepreneurs to Bollywood film stars to even athletes. Every conversation on #TheRanveerShow is an entreme learning experience for the viewer.”