Rannvijay Singha, Wife Prianka Blessed With Baby Boy

Mumbai: Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple already has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat.

The roadies star took social media platforms to share the good news. The picture shows a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post with the prayers, “#satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑.”

Soon after the post congratulatory messages were flooded by his friends and colleagues in the industry. His Roadies team member Nikhil Chinapa wrote, “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love ❤️ for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family.” Gangleader Neha Dhupia also posted, “Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ congratulations Rann, Pri and Kai …” Others like Prince Narula, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Gauahar Khan, and Dishank Arora also congratulated the happy parents.