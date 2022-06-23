Ranji Trophy Final: Ton Up Sarfaraz Takes Mumbai To 374

A scintillating century from Sarfaraz Khan (134) helped Mumbai post 374 in the first innings of the 2022 Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh on day two at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.

At stumps, Madhya Pradesh were 123/1 still 251 runs behind Mumbai. For Madhya Pradesh, opener Yash Dubey and top-order batter Shubham Sharma remained unbeaten on 44 and 41 respectively.

Super King Tushar Deshpande scalped the only wicket to fall for Madhya Pradesh. He returned with figures of 12-4-31-1.

Earlier, Mumbai resumed the day with their scorecard reading 248/5. Khan, who struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 243-ball knock, guided the lower middle-order to ensure Mumbai went past the 350-run mark.

For Madhya Pradesh, Gaurav Yadav claimed a four-wicket haul, while Anubhav Agarwal picked up three wickets.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 374 all out in 127.4 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 134, Yashasvi Jaiswal 78, Prithvi Shaw 47, Gaurav Yadav 4-106, Anubhav Agarwal 3-81) vs Madhya Pradesh 123/1 in 41 overs (Yash Dubey 44*, Shubham Sharma 41*, Tushar Deshpande 1-31)