Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai Eye 42nd Title, MP Aim First

Mumbai: Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh in the final of the 2022 Ranji Trophy. The summit clash will be held between 22nd June to 26th June at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Mumbai will be gunning for a record-extending 42nd title, while Madhya Pradesh will be aiming to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title. This is also the first time since the 1998-99 season that Madhya Pradesh are contesting in a Ranji Trophy final.

Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal comfortably by 174 runs in the semifinal. A superb 165 from opener Himanshu Mantri in the first innings and a five-wicket haul by Kumar Kartikeya in the second essay helped Madhya Pradesh to a victory.

Madhya Pradesh scored 341 in the first innings, to which Bengal replied with 273. The Aditya Shrivastava-led Madhya Pradesh outfit posted 281 in the second innings, setting Bengal a target of 350 for a win. However, Bengal were bowled out for 175.

On the other hand, Mumbai qualified to the summit clash on virtue of taking a first-innings lead in their semifinal encounter against Uttar Pradesh. Batting first, centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik Tamore propelled the side to 393.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh were shot out for 180. In the second innings, Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer shared a partnership of 286 runs for the second wicket as Mumbai ended their second innings with their scorecard reading 533/4.

For Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan (803 runs) is the highest run-getter, while Shams Mulani (37 wickets) has scalped the most number of wickets. Rajat Patidar (506 runs) has been the most prolific batter for Madhya Pradesh, while Kumar Kartikeya (27 wickets) is the highest wicket-taker for the Madhya Pradesh outfit.