Ranji Trophy Final: Dubey, Sharma Tons Take MP Close To Lead

Bengaluru: Magnificent centuries from Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma powered Madhya Pradesh to 368/3 on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh now trail the Mumbai total by just 6 runs with 7 wickets in hand.

Beginning Day 3 with the scorecard reading 123/1, the Dubey-Sharma duo picked up right from where they left off the previous day. They put on a mammoth partnership of 222 runs and sent the Mumbai fielders on a leather hunt.

While Dubey scored a 336-ball 133, Sharma helped himself to 116. Rajat Patidar also chipped in with a handy 67 as well. Mumbai had very little success with the ball. Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi and Super King Tushar Deshpande scalped a wicket each.