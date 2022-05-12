Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oath as new Sri Lanka PM

Amid political deadlocks and economic crisis, United National Party (UNP) Chief Ranil Wickremesinghe will take oath as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for the record sixth time, as per a report by Lanka Mirror.

Wickremesinghe, who held closed-door discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last evening, will take oath as the new prime minister at 6.30 pm today, his party confirmed.

As per reports, Wickremesinghe will visit a temple in Colombo after taking the oath and thereafter assume his duties.

After Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from the post, the premiership was lying vacant. On Wednesday night, while addressing the nation, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced that a new PM and a government would be replaced for the positions vacated by his brother Mahinda and his government.