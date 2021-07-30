Rani Panda Stages Dharna On Puri Bada Danda

Puri: Jatra artist Rani Panda today staged a sit-in on the Puri Bada Danda (Grand Road) demanding action against a youth for passing derogatory remarks on Lord Jagannath.

Dressed as an Odissi dancer, the Jatra actress sat on dharna on the Bada Danda near the Singhadwara alleging that since a week a past of filing an FIR against the youth, but police are yet to take action in this regard.

Earlier, a youth from Rajkanika area, identified as Dilip Bindhani, had passed abusive remarks against Lord Jagannath on the social media platform. Following this, Rani lodged a complaint with the police.

When asked, Panda said that she would continue her dharna untill actions are initiated against the accused youth.