Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The trailer for Rani Mukerji’s upcoming drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been released on Thursday.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is inspired by true events. The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Previously, the film was slated to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film is shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India. Rani Mukerji is also coming up with her memoir, which is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21, 2023.