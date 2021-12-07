Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ Gets Release Date: Check Here

New Delhi: Bollywood star Rani Mukherji’s upcoming film is all set to hit the theaters next year on May 20. The film is directed by Ashhima Chibber, produced by Nikkhil Advani’s home banner Emmay Entertainment.

The makers took to Twitter handle to make the announcement and wrote: “With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on – Friday, May 20th 2022 (sic)!”

Emmay Entertainment’s had earlier shared a few photos on Instagram, posing with Rani and the whole team while wrapping the shoot of the film. It read, “And, it’s a wrap already! It feels like we had just started shooting for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. We can’t wait for the film to hit the theatres now!”

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.