Rangan Banerjee appointed new IIT-Delhi director, V Kamakoti for IIT-Madras

New Delhi: Rangan Banerjee, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, was appointed the new director of the IIT-Delhi on Monday while professor V Kamakoti was named as the next director of IIT-Madras.

V Ramgopal Rao, the incumbent IIT-Delhi director, announced his successor’s name in a tweet on Monday. “I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee,” he said.

Meanwhile, professor V Kamakoti will be the next director of IIT-Madras, the institute announced on Monday. He will succeed Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who is stepping down after completing two terms, an official release said.