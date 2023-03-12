Ranga Panchami And Its Significance

New Delhi: Rang Panchami is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fifth day after Holi. It is a day to celebrate the union of the three gunas, or fundamental components of the universe- Sattwa, Raja, and Tama. On this day, we observe puja rituals done to pay tribute to the deities. The day is significant in everyone’s life as it reminds us of the basic components of the universe and the importance of balance.

It is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi- the greatest festival of colors according to Hindu culture. By its literal meaning, ‘Rang’ stands for colors, and ‘Panchami’ stands for fifth.

Ranga Panchami is a festival of colors, just like Holi, but celebrated in some parts of India only. It’s the day when we celebrate the fundamental component of the universe, according to spirituality. The universe is huge but it is made up of the smallest particle as science has already proved in the past. In science, we call these particles atoms and molecules but as per Hindu beliefs, the universe is made up of three gunas, namely, Sattwa, Raja, and Tama. Rang Panchami is the victory of Raja Tama. This day reminds us of the basic component and lives that have formed everything.

Rang Panchami is an auspicious day celebrated with colors and lots of love and care among the people. This day is significant in everyone’s life as the sole purpose of Rang Panchami is to activate the five basic elements (five elements: Agni, which means fire; Prithvi, which means earth; Jal, which means water; Vayu, which means air, and Akash, which means space) color of radiant manifest colors and create a pure aura in the surrounding. Each color signifies something and everything. On this day, we observe several puja rituals done by the devotees to pay tribute to the union and the supreme bond between the deities. The day is celebrated five days after Holika Dahan, the day when we set a bonfire to worship Holika. Along with that, The fire from the bonfire the night before breaks down Rajas and Tamas particles in the atmosphere, which activates various deities in the form of colors. The dominance of Rajas-Tamas particles in a person is reflected as greed, malice, gluttony, and attachment to materialism and can be a hurdle in attaining ultimate bliss. The day unites people with their core and existence. A traditional Palkhi dance is supposed to be the most enchanting part of the Rang Panchami almost in every corner of the region, mostly by the fishing societies and communities.

The popular festival of Rang Panchami is popular in the Malwa belt of India, particularly in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A few temples in Mathura and Vrindavan also celebrate this festival and mark the end of Holi celebrations. It is also celebrated in other parts of the country including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna and Radha play with colours, similar to that of Holi. It is believed that performing the rituals of this festival with devotion and in the right ways helps devotees overcome all evil forces in life. The day celebrated the divine consort of Lord Krishna and Radha Ji. This auspicious day also marks the triumph of Sattva Guna over the Tamasic Guna and Rajasic Guna.

According to popular legends, on the day of Holashtak, Lord Shiva turned Kamadeva to ashes for disturbing his penance. This made all Gods in the Devlok disheartened. But on the prayer of Goddess Rati and the gods, Lord Shiva gave back life to Kamadeva once again. After this, all the gods and goddesses were pleased and started celebrating Rangotsav to celebrate this happy occasion. Since then, the Rang Panchami festival has been celebrated on Panchami Tithi, every year after Holi celebrations.