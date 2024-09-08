New Delhi: Randhir Singh has become the first Indian to be elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). His unanimous election took place during the 44th General Assembly of the OCA.

A five-time Olympic shooter, Singh was the sole candidate eligible for the presidency. His election was unanimous, ensuring his leadership of the OCA from 2024 until 2028. Singh has been serving as the acting president of the OCA since 2021, stepping in for Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who received a 15-year ban from sports administration earlier this year due to ethics violations.

Singh’s formal elevation to OCA president was witnessed by prominent figures, including India’s Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top sports officials from all 45 Asian countries.

Hailing from Patiala, Punjab, Randhir Singh belongs to a family deeply rooted in sports. His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, was a Test cricketer and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, while his father, Bhalindra Singh, also a first-class cricketer, served as an IOC member from 1947 to 1992. Randhir himself was an IOC member from 2001 to 2014 and continues to serve as an honorary member.