Randeep Hooda’s First Look From ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ Unveiled

Mumbai: The first look of Randeep Hooda from his upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the official biopic of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was unveiled today.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a motion picture of the film: “Randeep Hooda’s Swatantra Veer Savarkar first look out now. On #VeerSavarkar’s birth anniversary today, producers #AnandPandit, #SandeepSingh and #SamKhan unveil #FirstLook of #RandeepHooda, who portrays the title role in #SwatantraVeerSavarkar,” he wrote.

<>

</>

Taking to Instagram, Randeep also shared a poster of the film, which shows him as Savarkar in a sepia-toned look, complete with Savarkar’s cap, round-rimmed glasses and moustache.

The film will go on floor in August 2022, according to reports.