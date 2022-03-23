Randeep Hooda To Play The Lead Role In Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep hood will play the role of V.D. Savarkar in the upcoming biopic, ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, which is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The film will be shot across various locations in London, Maharashtra, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Taking to the instagram, Sarabjit actor wrote: “Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar’s biopic ✨”

Written by Mahesh Manjrekar along with Rishi Virmani, “Swatantra Veer Savarkar” has been in post-production for the last few months. It is produced by Anand Pandit from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan from Legend Studios and is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Jay Pandya.