Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s official wedding video is out

Mumbai: Actors and longtime partners Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony on Wednesday. Soon after, they shared their official wedding album on Instagram. The newlyweds’ wedding video has now been shared by their official wedding photographer and gives a peek inside the couple’s elegant and intimate wedding celebrations.

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at how bride Lin Laishram got ready in a pink saree and traditional Manipuri makeup as she and Randeep visited temples a day before their wedding in Imphal. They married at Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal on November 29.

Apart from glimpses of the actual wedding ceremony, the video also showed Randeep and Lin at their wedding dinner.

Lin was in a golden saree and Randeep wore a white ethnic look as they joined close friends and family in celebrating their wedding. Just like the decor of both the wedding ceremony and dinner was all-white, the wedding cake, too, was simple and elegant and had a white theme. It was three-tier and was decorated with pink and peach flowers.

