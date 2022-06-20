Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ First Look Poster Out! 

New Delhi: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Shamshera have officially shared the poster of Ranbir’s look from the film and also announced the release date. It is scheduled to release on July 22nd, 2022.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera:

The first look of the film was leaked on the internet. It will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. This marks Ranbir’s comeback after his 2018 released film, Sanju.