Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ Gets New Release Date

Mumbai: The release date of ‘Animal’, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been announced after it was postponed. The earlier release date was August 11. Sandeep also shared why the action-thriller has been pushed to a new date. The film will now release in December this year.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sandeep posted a video and said, “Why we are not able to release the film on August 11? The only reason is the quality. It might sound like a generic answer, generic reply but the fact is only quality… For example, there are seven songs in the film, when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different set of lyricists, different set of singers, it’s going to take a little more time than what I actually planned for.”

He also said, “I have lately realised or else I wouldn’t have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said it will not be in the film but it will be there in the film, it is a cut out of the film episode.”

Sandeep further said, “Coming back to the songs, the kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages. For that, I really need to spend energy, time to get into all different languages. When it gets released in all different languages, I don’t want to give the feeling that it’s a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film, Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. It has to be like the regional cinema.”

Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.