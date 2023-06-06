Ranbir Kapoor To Cameo In Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Stardom

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan is all set to make his debut as a director with a web-series titled Stardom. The six-part series, which will feature Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role, will also feature superstar Ranbir Kapoor in a cameo appearance. The shooting for the series has begun in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, who shot for a section of the series, recently paid a surprise visit to the sets of the series to check on Aryan Khan’s progress.

Additionally, the series will explore the history of the Hindi cinema business and will feature several cameos. SRK made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the 2022 hit Brahmastra.

Aryan, who recently launched his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X, directed an advert featuring his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan modelled for Dyavol X.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan wrapped his first project with Red Chillies Entertainment last year. “Wrapped with the writing…Can’t wait to say action,” he captioned the post.