Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra Song Dance Ka Bhoot Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the much-awaited film Brahmastra have finally released the third song Dance Ka Bhoot from the film. Well, a couple of days ago the director of the film released the first look of the song.

The music has been composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by the Bollywood legend Arijit Singh.

Check Out The Song Below:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

</>

Talking about the film, Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called ‘Astraverse.’