Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer Out!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer is finally out.

“Aaj kal relationship me ghusna aasaan hai, usme nikalna mushkil. Rishety jodna aasaan hai, todna mushkil,” Ranbir’s character, ‘ek makkar premika’, can be heard saying in the intro. He then bumps into a ‘jhooti premika’ Shraddha Kapoor at a hotel. Watch below to know more:

Directed by Luv Ranjan, this romantic comedy promises a sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, and is a colourful new spin on the genre.