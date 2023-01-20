Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Trailer Get Release Date: Details Here

New Delhi: The theatrical trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to launch on Monday, January 23.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles with a cameo from Kartik Aaryan. Taking to the Instagram story, Shradha shared the poster with the trailer launch date.

Take a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

</>

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Luv Ranjan’s 5th directorial after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, AkashVaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.