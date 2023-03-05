Ranbir Kapoor reacts to rumour that wife Alia Bhatt stopped him from promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie’s lead actress Shraddha Kapoor is however promoting the flick separately.

While Ranbir and Shraddha been promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar individually, the former was asked if his wife Alia Bhatt had asked him to not promote the movie with Shraddha while he was recently seen attending a promotional event.

Ranbir responded that Alia hasn’t told him anything when questioned by a reporter if she has instructed him not to promote the movie with Shraddha. He was observed responding in a humorous manner. He stated: “Vo kyu mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah udda rahe ho. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai. Aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life me koi controversy nahi hai (laughs).”

In the meantime, Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, will release on March 8. Following TJMM, Ranbir will co-star with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He is also working on Brahmastra 2.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh in Kashmir. It is slated to release on 28th July 2023.