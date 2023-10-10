Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika lock lips in new ‘Animal’ poster

Mumbai: A new poster of the upcoming film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s kiss, has been unveiled ahead of the release of film’s first song.

The two actors are seen in the cockpit of an aircraft as they kiss each other while flying over snow-covered mountains. The song is titled Hua Main in Hindi, Ammayi in Telugu, Nee Vaadi in Tamil, Oh Baale in Kannada and Pennaale in Malayalam.

Rashmika, who plays Geetanjali, hints that there are indications of a romantic connection between her character and Ranbir’s. In the new poster, the two actors are seen in the cockpit of an aircraft as they kiss each other while flying over snow-covered mountains. Alongside the poster, Anil Kapoor announced the release of the film’s first song, titled ‘Hua Main.’ Interestingly, the song has different titles in various languages, including ‘Ammayi’ in Telugu, ‘Nee Vaadi’ in Tamil, ‘Pennaale’ in Malayalam, and ‘Oh Bhaale’ in Kannada. The song is set to be released on October 11.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Its teaser was unveiled in September, further fueling the excitement surrounding this action-packed thriller.

Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.