Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In Cute Christmas Picture; Check Out Here

Mumbai: New Parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday celebrated their first Christmas after their wedding and birth of daughter Raha Kapoor.

On Monday, Alia took to Instagram and shared photos from their Christmas celebrations. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote in the caption,”It’s the best time of year… with the best people the world… merry merry always from my family to yours.”

Take A Look:

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first newborn child on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pipeline. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.